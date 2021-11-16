The second annual Veteran’s Day Celebration, organized by the Jacksonville Garden Club, was held in Buckner Park Saturday, Nov. 13.
Several city officials were present including Mayor Randy Gorham, City Manager James Hubbard, Communications and Tourism Director Daniel Seguin, Police Chief Joe Williams and Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate. Over 50 people were in attendance at the event.
Ron Seaton, Marine Corps League Det. 1381, opened the service in prayer before, proclaiming thanks for all those who served in the nation’s armed forces and asking God’s grace be with them. He then led those gathered in the pledge to the American flag.
A rifle salute was provided by members of the Jacksonville Marine Corps League, Det. 1381. The detail included Bob Martin, Dee Merritt, Jack Sheridan, Dennis Strickland and Roy Shamblin, led by Clark Allen.
The gathered sang the National Anthem, led by Gary McGaughey.
Mayor Gorham read a Veteran’s Day proclamation that encouraged the public to observe Veteran’s Day with expressions of gratitude to all veterans known to them.
Speaker Deborah Burkett with the Cherokee County Historical Commission spoke of honoring veterans, not only on designating days, but throughout the year.
She quoted President Ronald Reagan, “Veterans know better than anyone the price of freedom. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.”
“So, in the year 2021, one way we can protect what they have one is for us to preserve their stories. We must continue to interview living veterans to record their experiences, while also remembering those who are no longer here,” Burkett said.
She closed by recognizing the veterans present and telling them, “All of you veterans today illustrate large hearts dedicated to service.”
A group singing of God Bless America concluded the program.
