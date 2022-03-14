Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.