The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce provides a morning networking event each month called Morning Brew. Various Chamber members host the event, 8-9 a.m., serving coffee and other refreshments.
This month’s event was hosted by A. T. Staffing, located at 1710 S. Jackson.
The morning mingle allows chamber members to meet business people who provide a variety of services, without missing out on their morning cup of joe.
Chamber members are encouraged to attend the Morning Brew events to connect with and support other local businesses.
For more information on A. T. Staffing, visit advtemp.com or the A. T. Staffing Jacksonville, Texas Facebook page.
For more information on hosting a Morning Brew or becoming a Chamber member, contact the Chamber at 903-586-2217.
For more information about the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit jacksonvilletexas.com or the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page.
