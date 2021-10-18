The public is invited to a program of stories about individuals buried at Cedar Hill, one of the oldest and most historic cemeteries in Texas. The presentation is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Rusk.
Program presenters, dressed in period costumes, will share stories of eight historic figures buried at Cedar Hill. Bring a lawn chair and assembly in the oldest section of Cedar Hill Cemetery--in the very back where majestic Cedar trees are still found.
During the introduction portion, starting at 2 p.m., a printed program and map will be given to each attendee. These can be used for the self-guided tour, at which time there will be an opportunity to “meet” individuals from the past who made a difference. About 15 minutes will be spent at each grave listening to stories of determination, heroism and humor.
Deborah Burkett, one of the presenters, will be dressed as, and tell the story of, Lettie Baker, who in 1916, ran for political office in Cherokee County before women could vote.
Participants are invited to visit the Heritage Center of Cherokee County after the event to enjoy refreshments and view the exhibits.
If it is raining, the public is asked to meet to go directly to the Heritage Center where the program will be presented.
For more information, contact Deborah Burkett at 903-752-7850 or Betty Marcontell at 903-714-8685.
