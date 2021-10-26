Cedar Hill Cemetery in Rusk was the scene Sunday, Oct. 24, for historic stories told by local citizens in period dress.
Joanne Waddell Hart, dressed as Edith Ray Vick, told of the woman born in 1906. She was a nurse who rose to the highest administrative levels at Rusk State Hospital. She died in 1995.
Maxine Session portrayed her grandmother, Susie Dupree Burley, who lies in an unmarked grave. Her parents were born into slavery.
Shelley Cleaver talked of Frank Tatham who was born in 1829. Tatham was a Captain in the Civil War and, once home, he became Rusk City Marshall. He died in 1905.
Deborah Burkett, dressed as Lettie Baker, told of a suffragette and first woman elected to county-wide office as County Treasurer before women could vote in Texas. Baker was born 1885 and died in 1981.
Ronny McElroy spoke about J.M. Boone, who was born in 1914 and died 1997. He was an educator in Rusk and a Lt. Commander who served in the Navy during WWII.
Betty Marcontell portrayed Viola Gregg Dickinson, born in 1881. Viola was a daughter of a judge whose family was very close friends with Texas Governor Jim Hogg. She died 1971.
Patricia Ross Arnwine portrayed her mother Ruth Wallace Ross. Ruth was born in 1930 at the beginning of the Great Depression. She was an artist whose talent led to many accomplishments, including a seat on Rusk City Council. She passed away in 2006.
Ike Frazer told of family stories for several family members such as Donald Frazer (1916-1988) 1st Lt. US Army, who served with General Patton during WWII.
There were about 75 people in attendance for the Walk Through History event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.