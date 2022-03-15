AUSTIN — In his effort to punish cities where officials reduce police funding without population reasoning, Gov. Greg Abbott added new rules Monday to a law he signed last June.
The new rules allow for state oversight — through the state’s Public Safety Office — of municipal annual budgets to find any instances of law enforcement defunding. A new rule also requires cities where officials need to reduce law enforcement budgets to submit an exemption application to the PSO for approval.
The PSO will conduct its annual reviews at the beginning of the fiscal year for each city with more than 250,000 residents, usually on or around Sept. 1.
"My office’s adoption of these new rules will prevent cities from making reckless and downright dangerous decisions to defund the police, ensuring a safer future for Texans all across the Lone Star State,” Abbott said in a news release.
The rules are an extension of the law Abbott signed last year that states if a municipality reduces its law enforcement budget without due cause, the state will ensure the city is subject to tax rate limitations, lose access to certain tax revenues, and be subject to other budgetary requirements and limitations.
The rules add processes on how cities can be labeled a defunding municipality as well as how it can reverse that designation. When the municipality overturn law enforcement budget changes, the city will no longer be subject to those limitations, per the rules.
"Texas remains a law-and-order state and we continue to make it abundantly clear that we support our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep communities safe, '' Abbott said.
