Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bill Avera to the Texas School Safety Center Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2022.
The board reports on school safety and security to the governor, the legislature, the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency, and advises the center on its function, budget and strategic planning initiatives.
Bill Avera, of Jacksonville, is the Chief of Police and Emergency Manager with the Jacksonville Independent School District.
“I’m grateful to Governor Greg Abbott for appointing me to the Texas School Safety Center Board of Directors. I also want to thank Senator Robert Nichols and Representative Travis Clardy for their support of my nomination,” Avera stated in a Facebook post. “Texas is blessed to have a world-class school safety center and I’m excited to work with them. Finally, I also want to acknowledge my wonderful wife, Heather Avera, who supported me every step of the way, as wll as Mr. Brad Stewart Jacksonville ISD Superintendent.”
AVera has served in law enforcement for over 40 years, with 17 years of those years focused on school-based policing. He is the is the 1st Vice President of the Texas School District Police Chiefs’ Association, and a current member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, East Texas Police Chiefs Association, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
He volunteers as the Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board as the Board Chair, Jacksonville Rotary Club, and the Jacksonville Independent School District Education Foundation as the Governance Chair.
Avera received a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Police Science from Sam Houston State University and his Graduate Degree in Management from Texas A&M University-Commerce. He completed the Basic Police Officers Course at East Texas Police Academy.
