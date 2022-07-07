Texas border

In its final decision of the session, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Thursday that the Biden Administration has legal authority to end the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as “Remain in Mexico.”

 Courtesy Texas Military Department

Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday issued an executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend undocumented immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.

"I have authorized the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border to stop this criminal enterprise endangering our communities," Abbott stated. "As the challenges on the border continue to increase, Texas will continue to take action to address those challenges caused by the Biden Administration."

According to Abbott, the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42 expulsions and the Remain-in-Mexico policy has led to historic levels of illegal crossings, with 5,000 migrants being apprehended over the July 4 weekend, creating a border crisis that has overrun communities along the border and across Texas.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you