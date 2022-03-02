Governor Greg Abbott appeared as the keynote speaker for the Cherokee County Republican Party’s fundraising dinner Saturday, Feb. 26.
“What I wanted to share with you most of all, is really just a big thank you. A big thank you for the role that Cherokee County played for me, as well as, in your own unique way, of establishing some Texas history,” Abbott said. “When I ran for reelection last time for governor, Cherokee County gave me more votes than any governor has ever received in the history of Cherokee County.
“The main thing I want to convey to you tonight, we, in 2022, this November, we are going to keep the state as red as Cherokee County.”
Abbott did not mention the slate of Republican challengers for his position as governor on the Primary Election ballot, but focused on Beto O’Roarke, the supposed front runner among Democrat candidates.
Abbott spoke on hot-button issues, often drawing applause during his approximately 30-minute speech.
Topics ranged from the Texas economy, including oil and gas production; Critical Race Theory, parental rights, specifically regarding matters of health and education; support for law enforcement; the open border policy of the current administration and the state’s efforts to secure the southern border; the seizure of fentanyl coming across the border; no state denial of a church’s freedom to hold services; and second amendment rights.
“The main thing I can leave you with, and I guess it’s a summation of what I’ve been trying to give you the details about, goes back to who you are. You all are a people who love our country. You know for a fact that you live in the greatest country in the history of the entire world,” Abbott said. “I know that some of you in here tonight, whether you admit it or not, may even love Texas maybe a little bit more than you love the United States of America.
“We are going to keep Texas the freest and the best state in the greatest county in the history of the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.