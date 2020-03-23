AUSTIN (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he has postponed the May 26 primary runoff elections until July 14 because of the coronavirus threat.
In a statement, the governor’s office cited “the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19” as the reason for the delay.
COVID-19 is the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
