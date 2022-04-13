As of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, about 3,600 Cherokee County Electric CO-OP accounts in Cherokee County and southern Smith County had no electricity due to a strong storm system that made its way across the region overnight.
In the Alto area, 1,857 customers are in the dark, 1,712 accounts located west of Bullard and southeast of Teaselville have no power while 99 customers north of Ironton continue to be powerless.
While no estimated time for the reconnections has been given, all repair crews are working to restore power according to the company's website.
