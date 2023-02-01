About 800 county residents are without electricity

Power restoration workers in Cherokee County have made a great deal of progress in restoring electricity today, yet as of 6:20 p.m., 792 accounts were in the dark.

Service disruptions are the result of ice accumulations on lines and falling tree limbs associated with the winter storm that has engulfed the area for the past couple of days.

Currently 676 Oncor customers are without power, while 116 Cherokee County Electric COOP accounts are in the dark, according to information provided by the electric companies.

The hardest hit areas are Rusk, where 300 homes and businesses are off line now, and the area along Hwy. 69 North between Jacksonville and Bullard. Two hundred and sixty locations are without power in this area.

Although no estimated completion time has been given by the power providers, crews are continuing to work to restore power to those affected.

