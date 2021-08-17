Chief of Police Jeremy Black recognized two members of the department during the Aug. 12 city council meeting.
His first recognition was an employee appreciation in which he presented a letter of commendation to Lt. Nathan Acker.
“During the previous four months, you have been the lone front-line supervisor leading the Rusk Police Department. During this time, you have managed to maintain control of the daily operations, along with many other assigned and proactive tasks. Leading a 24/7 operation such as this one is difficult with two or three people, much less one. Criminal investigations, non-stop emails, phone calls, technology issues, assigned tasks and other responsibilities are very difficult and your ability to juggle all of these is appreciated more than you know,” Black read.
The second presentation was the promotional pinning for Sgt. Elizabeth Phillips, whose father Lino Chacon pinned on Phillips’ shield. Her mother Mary, along with other family members, was also present for the ceremony.
“In a time where it’s become acceptable and a societal norm, not here but in a lot of other places, to attack law enforcement and in a time where we’re having folks in our profession leave in droves; we have people have Elizabeth. Where people find it easy to sit on the sidelines and criticize, we have people like Elizabeth Phillips who are willing to be in the field of play to make our community safer,” Black said.
Black also read “The Man in the Arena,” a speech given by Theodore Roosevelt, which praises the one who tries instead of the spectator who merely criticizes.
In Mayor Ben Middlebrooks’ comments, he noted that now school was in session, perhaps the city could get TXDOT to perform a traffic survey at the intersection near the high school to determine if a traffic light is needed. He also stated a commission may be put together to study what businesses should be recruited for Rusk, how they can be recruited and what the city can do to help.
“I can tell you right now that we’ve got a few changes maybe coming to EDC (Economic Development Corporation), so that’s going to be on hold until those changes are made,” Middlebrooks said.
The Rusk city council proposed a 0.42375 tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022 during the Aug. 12 meeting. The proposed rate is higher than the no new revenue rate of 0.41202, but just less than the 0.42393 voter approval rate, the rate at which the city would have to call for an election for approval.
A hearing on the proposed tax rate is set for Sept. 8, during the next regular city council meeting.
Council again considered the donation of an approximate 0.25 acre tract of land from the Frazier Family, an item they had previously denied due to concerns there could be unmarked graves on the property.
Middlebrooks stated he had taken a look at the property which drops straight off into a creek.
“There’s no way there is any graves in there at all, so I think we can safely take the land,” he said.
Following discussion, the council approved the donation.
Also approved by council were:
• A resolution approving grant administration services by Traylor and Associates, related to a FEMA 25% matching grant for hazard mitigation to correct issues tied to the February winter storm;
• A resolution approving engineering services from Shaumburg & Polk, Inc., related to a FEMA 25% matching grant for hazard mitigation to correct issues tied to the February winter storm;
• A resolution approving a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant application to construct a skate park;
• A budget amendment creating a line item reflecting the revenue and expense from a Go Texan grant received for advertising Fair on the Square; and
• The consent agenda.
Three items related to updating the city code were tabled until a special meeting called for 12 p.m. Aug. 17. These included adopting the 2018 Edition of the International Building Code, an ordinance adding a minimum square footage of home types, and an ordinance regarding the regulation of pool halls and game rooms.
