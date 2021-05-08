DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
The accident, occurring about a half mile east of the city of Tyler in Smith County, resulted in a single fatality.
The preliminary report indicates the driver of a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle and the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado were both traveling westbound on Toll 49.
The driver of the Chevrolet, in an attempt to make an illegal U-turn, caused the motorcycle to strike the side of the truck.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Tyler resident Christopher Lee Eickenhorst, 40, of Tyler. He was pronounced at the scene by Judge Andy Dunklin and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jamal Russell, 30, of Jacksonville. He was reportedly uninjured in the crash.
