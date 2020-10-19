The American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier professional organizations comprised of preeminent trial lawyers from the US and Canada, has installed Rodney Acker of Norton Rose Fulbright as its 70th president.
Acker was elected president at the College’s 2020 annual meeting and 70th anniversary celebration. More than 650 Fellows from across North America gathered virtually to also induct 96 new Fellows and to discuss issues important to the profession.
“It is a great honor to be elected and to serve as president of the college. I look forward to working with Fellows on initiatives to uphold the administration of justice, increasing Fellow engagement and mentoring young lawyers,” Acker said. “I also look forward to working with the college’s executive committee and to continue our contributions to protect the administration of justice and to preserve the trial process.
“We are also dedicated to supporting the impact our Fellows make through the college’s important mentoring and pro bono work. This is critical as we continue to ensure all Americans and Canadians have access to the legal system.”
Originally from Jacksonville, Acker is now based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s Dallas office. He earned his JD with honors from the Texas Tech University School of Law. He focuses his practice on civil trials all across the US and represents clients in multi-district litigation, securities, banking, antitrust, health care, class actions, qui tam matters and MDL proceedings.
“I was fortunate to have practiced law with Rodney for more than thirty years, and to witness his growth to the great trial lawyer that he has become,” said John Gilliam, Acker’s mentor and fellow. “His greatness extends beyond his skills as an advocate to being an outstanding leader and teacher of young lawyers, instilling in them the obligations and responsibilities that we owe to our noble profession and to the people that we are privileged to serve.
“Rodney is dedicated to serving all who need access to justice, regardless of their background or station in life. I am honored to be his friend, mentor and to have shared and learned from his remarkable life and career.”
Acker is consistently recognized by Chambers and Partners, Legal 500, Thomson Reuters’ Super Lawyers, and he has twice been named Best Lawyer’s Securities Lawyer of the Year in Dallas.
He received the 2014 Distinguished Alumni Award from Texas Tech University School of Law and is also a fellow/member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the International Society of Barristers, ABOTA, and the Patrick Higginbotham Inn of Court (emeritus).
During its first virtual annual meeting, the college elected the following officers who will serve until the 2021 annual meeting in Chicago; president elect, Michael L. O’Donnell of Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell LLP, Denver; treasurer, Susan J. Harriman of Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP, San Francisco; secretary, William J. Murphy of Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, Baltimore; and Douglas R. Young of Farella Braun + Martel LLP, San Francisco, as immediate past president.
The college also elected three new members to its board of regents at its meeting. The new regents, who join 12 existing regents, include Catherine M. Recker of Welsh & Recker, P.C., Philadelphia; Dan S. Folluo of Rhodes, Hieronymus, Jones, Tucker & Gable, Tulsa, Okla.; and Jeffrey E. Stone of McDermott, Will & Emery LLP, Chicago.
The American College of Trial Lawyers is comprised of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada and is widely considered to be the premier professional trial organization in North America. Founded in 1950, the college is an invitation only fellowship.
Learn more about the American College of Trial Lawyers at www.actl.com.
