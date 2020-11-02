Actor Eddie Hassell, a Corsicana native, dies in carjacking

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — According to multiple national news outlets, Eddie Hassell, 30, died early Sunday morning after being shot during a carjacking.
He is best know for appearing in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are Alright”, and for his role on NBC's “Surface.”
Hassell was born in Corsicana, but was residing in Waco at the time of his death.
According to his manager, Hassell was outside of his girlfriend's apartment around 1:50 a.m. when he was fatally shot in the stomach.
Police offers rendered first aid at the scene, and Hassell was transported to a nearby hospital where he passed away.
Hassell's girlfriend was inside of the apartment and did not see the shooter.
No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.
