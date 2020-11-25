Add Palestine, Lufkin to the Christmas parade cancellation list

Palestine and Lufkin joined a growing number of East Texas cities that have canceled their respective Christmas Parades for COVID-19-related reasons.
Palestine city officials expressed concern over the rapidly-rising number of COVID-19 cases to hit the area in recent days when deciding to nix this year's Christmas Parade of Lights, set for Dec. 5, according to a story in the Palestine Herald.
“Due to the continuing rise in COVID cases and our hospital nearing capacity before the holiday season begins, I have chosen to close certain group events that have been sponsored by the city,” said Steve Presley, Mayor and emergency manager. “It is never an easy decision to cancel an event, especially those that so many of our residents enjoy attending.”
Early Wednesday afternoon Lufkin Convention and Tourism Bureau officials decided that their Christmas parade will not roll in 2020, due to a sparse number of entries that had signed up to be in the parade.
The reason only 20 units had committed to be in the annual event was attributed to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the region.
At this time Jacksonville's Christmas parade is still scheduled to take place, beginning at 6 p.m. on Thur., Dec. 10 on Commerce St.
