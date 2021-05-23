The Adopt-A-School Committee of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce awarded two $1,000 scholarships during the Scholarship Banquet at Jacksonville High School Thursday, May 13.
Pam Anderson, Education Development Division Chair presented the two scholarships to Fernanda Arrendondo and Abigail Carr.
The Adopt-A-School Committee raises funds to give scholarships, classroom grants and other educational opportunities.
Serving on the Adopt-A-School Committee are Anderson, Vance Royon, Chair; Shannon Hitt, Chairwoman of the Board; Duane Weatherford, Chair Elect and committee members Patsy McLeod, Susan Phillips, Janis Adams, Linette Allen, Sarah Stephens, Kathy Hardy, Rev. Dale Jamerson, Anne Farmer, Katie Posada, Keren Nolley and Dillon Rodriquez.
