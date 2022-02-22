Affordable Mulching RC.jpg
Affordable Mulching joins Jacksonville Chamber

Affordable Mulching of East Texas joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and the occasion was marked with a ribbon-cutting hosted at the Chamber office.

Affordable Mulching provides tree and brush mulching, home site preparations/house pads, property and fence line clearing, land reclamation, hunting site access lanes and more.

The business can be reached by phone, 903-521-9222, or email, affordablemulchingofeasttexas@gmail.com.

For more information or for photos and videos of work completed, visit the business’ Facebook page at Affordable Mulching of East Texas.

