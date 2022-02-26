Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a trailblazer as a pioneer, one that blazes a trail to guide others, a pathfinder. The Cambridge Dictionary defines “trailblazer” as a person who is the first to do something that other people do later.
Our local trailblazer is Lewis Edward Horton, the first elected African American city council member of Jacksonville, Texas.
Lewis was born in Jacksonville, Texas to parents Timothy and Theutis Guinn Horton. The Horton Family resided at 216 Dorothy Street in the Brown’s Addition neighborhood, formerly Washington Heights. Lewis was born at the family home on Aug. 8, 1946. He attended Fred Douglass High School and graduated as a member of the Class of 1964. Lewis graduated from Prairie View A&M University, receiving a degree in mathematics.
Lewis later enlisted in the United States Armed Forces Department of the Army, where he served honorably at Fort Ord, California before returning to his hometown of Jacksonville.
Lewis was a lifelong member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a proud member of the Male Chorus. One of Lewis’ greatest joys was participating in singing engagements with the Male Chorus in the community.
Lewis never forgot the childhood memories of growing up on Dorothy Street and the lifelong impact of the elders of his church and community. Upon returning home, Lewis had a passion to serve the community and made the decision to run for city council to represent District One. With his lifelong friend and church member Dwight Christopher as his campaign manager, Lewis blazed the trail as the first African American city council member elected in the history of Jacksonville. The pair was known as the dynamic duo by family and church members alike.
Lewis Edward Horton was laid to rest on Feb. 12, 2022 in Jacksonville at Ragsdale Cemetery at the family burial site. Lewis will be remembered as the pathfinder who blazed the trail for those who followed.
While gone form our sight, Lewis will forever remain in our hearts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.