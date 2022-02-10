The Cherokee County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office will host a free heart health program, Heart Strong, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Three doctors will take part in the presentations, including Dr. Kendra Verhelle, an internal medicine specialist working in Rusk. Two other physicians will be joining the program via Zoom.
Topics covered in the seminar include heart healthy foods and exercises, along with signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Participants can also have their blood pressure taken during the event.
Heart healthy refreshments will be available.
The presentation will take place in the meeting room at the Cherokee County Annex, located at 165 E. 6th St. in Rusk. The half-day seminar is designed to encourage participants to live healthy to prevent heart attacks and strokes.
For more information or to register for the seminar, contact Amy Walley, CEA FCA at 904-683-5416.
