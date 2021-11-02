Cherokee County District Clerk Alison Dotson seeks a second term. She is committed to efficiency, lower costs, and service.
“In the past four years, I have strived to provide a quality service to the citizens of Cherokee County, while increasing efficiency and lowering operating costs within the District Clerk’s Office. I’m committed to the acquisition of technology and improved computer software, such as a modern jury selection and management system to lessen paperwork and mail, allow better communication with potential jurors, and decrease jury selection costs,” Dotson said. “I believe in a friendly office atmosphere with an open door for those seeking services of the District Clerk’s Office. I am driven to build and maintain a District Clerk’s Office that is the best it can be for the citizens of which I serve.”
Dotson is a lifelong resident of Cherokee County. She has been married to Kenneth for 18 years, and the couple has two children, Allen and Cassi.
