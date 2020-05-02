What began as a hobby quickly became a lifestyle that today supports Isaac and Meagan Elzner, owners and operators of Elzner Farms, a honey farm located in Jacksonville.
“Isaac was working as an oil and gas landman and I was working as a visual merchandiser for Macy's when we began keeping bees,” Meagan said, recalling how the family was residing in Houston several years ago, and driving up to Cherokee County to care for their bees when they visited family on weekends.
“It quickly spiraled out of control,” she laughed, describing how their career “happened by accident.”
But, she added, it's something that “tends to happen once you begin keeping bees, they are just so fascinating.”
The couple asked Isaac's father if they could place two hives on his property, and “after just a few months with the bees, we knew we wanted more, and made a plan to purchase more hives the following spring,” she said
“We did our best to learn all we could, and somewhere along the line after a few years we made this natural progression to wanting to do this full time. We decided to move from the city. Isaac's botany degree (from Texas State University) has helped us understand the connection between the bees and nature and the positive impact that they have on each other,” Elzner said.
Apiculture – the technical term for beekeeping – has also made a positive impact on the Elzners as a family unit. In fact, it's not uncommon to see four-year-old Douglas or his three-year-old sister Willow, helping with operations as they are able.
“Even at their young ages, they still show great pride in helping us with our work, whether it is putting frames into boxes or helping make honey deliveries to stores,” she said. “We love that we are able to spend all day every day with them, and hope it is creating a strong foundation for them to grow off of.”
As with traditional farming endeavors, families who raise and keep bees invest heart and soul into their work.
“It requires a lot of hives to make a living – many only think of eating honey or getting stung when they think of bees, but there's so much more that is included in beekeeping,” Elzner said. “Our bees are here year-round, so they are out pollinating local native plants and increasing habitats and food supplies for so many species. We also raise bees for others who want to begin beekeeping, we rear queens for anyone that has an existing hive and needs a new queen and we're very active in multiple local bee clubs doing our best to help others raise happy healthy bees.”
The Elzners invest a lot of time educating themselves about their flying herd, staying current on information about bees and the honey industry by perusing publications dedicated to the topic, and Meagan is in the second year of a five-year Master Beekeeping Program offered through Texas A&M University
“I like that it digs deeper into the behavior of the bees and the reading really stays with me when I'm evaluating my own hives. I take a step back and look at how they interact with one another during different points of the year,” she said. “For example, all pollen has varying degrees of nutritional value, and you notice the bees collecting the pollen that will benefit their hive the most. They don't go out collecting pine tree pollen unless there's nothing else available to them, as it has a minimal nutritional value to them.”
An upcoming segment of the program is of particular interest to her: “I'm very interested in bumble bees, and living in the tomato republic where bumblebees would be very beneficial to our tomato plants, I'd like to learn as much as I can about them.”
Learn more about Elzner Farms by visiting www.elznerfarms.com. On social media at “Elzner Farms” on Facebook, and Instagram @ElznerFarms or www.instagram.com/elznerfarms
