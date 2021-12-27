The Jacksonville Marine Corps League participates in Toys for Tots and had stationed drop-off boxes in numerous locations throughout Jacksonville and in other places by special request.
One of the additional locations was All Aboard Nutrition, 589 N. Main, in Rusk.
“Toys for Tots has always been a program I felt strongly about supporting and I asked [owner] Debbie if we could invite them to have a box and she said, ‘Absolutely.’ She was behind it 100% and our customers were very supportive,” said Cristin Parker, All Aboard Nutrition manager. “We gathered quite a bit of toys and hopefully we made a bunch of kids’ Christmases happy.”
Ken Hopper, a member of the Marine Corps League recently picked up the toys which had been collected in the All Aboard Nutrition drop-off box.
The toys will be distributed to children in Cherokee and Rusk Counties.
