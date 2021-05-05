A new perpetual Texas All-State Choir plaque was presented at the JHS Choir Banquet on Monday, April 26th. It features the names of thirty-nine All-State Choir members going back to 1969.
The newest member to have his name on the plaque is current Junior, Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez. He made the Texas All-State Tenor/Bass Choir singing Tenor 2.
The plaque will hang in the JHS Choir room to commemorate the accomplishments of these talented students.
