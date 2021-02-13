Due to concerns for the weather-related safety of students and employees, all locations of Tyler Junior College (TJC) will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Monday classes will be conducted remotely, where applicable and possible. Faculty and staff will be working remotely Monday. Additional announcements regarding the remainder of next week will be made when those decisions are finalized.
The health and well-being of our students, employees and the College community is our highest priority, and we urge everyone to be cautious during this extreme winter weather.
