Almost 3,200 Oncor customers in Jacksonville remain powerless as of 1 p.m. Friday

Although Oncor repair crews have been working hard to restore service to all of those who lost electricity due to severe thunderstorms that rolled into the area early Friday morning, about 3,200 accounts in Jacksonville were still in the dark at 1 p.m. Friday.
Another 728 customers living northwest of the city limits of Jacksonville are also waiting for their electrical services to be restored.
Cherokee County Electric COOP customers faired much better, with 74 reported outages in Cherokee County early Friday afternoon.
Electric providers did not provide an estimated time that all of the power will be back on.
