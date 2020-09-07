Alto names its Homecoming 2020 king and queen

Cody Watson, homecoming king and Blair Low, homecoming queen, Alto High School

 Progress photo by Beverly Milner

Cody Watson and Blair Low were crowned homecoming king and queen at Alto High School on Friday evening at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Watson is a senior while Low is a junior.

The crownings took place on the field prior to the start of the Yellowjackets' game against Timpson.

Other nominees for king were Kevin Blanton, freshman, Ciro Cruz, a junior  and Vi'Dareous High, a senior.

Senior Jessica Cruz,sophomore Pressley Griffith, and freshman Aaliyah Gonzalez were also nominated for queen.

Tags

Recommended for you