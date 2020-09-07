Cody Watson and Blair Low were crowned homecoming king and queen at Alto High School on Friday evening at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Watson is a senior while Low is a junior.
The crownings took place on the field prior to the start of the Yellowjackets' game against Timpson.
Other nominees for king were Kevin Blanton, freshman, Ciro Cruz, a junior and Vi'Dareous High, a senior.
Senior Jessica Cruz,sophomore Pressley Griffith, and freshman Aaliyah Gonzalez were also nominated for queen.
