The Alto Food Pantry served a record number, 675, households Wednesday, Oct. 21. Only 240 households were set to receive food boxes on that day.
Families from Alto, Rusk, Pollok, Jacksonville, Ratcliff, Lufkin, Etoile, Palesting, Wells, Weches, Slocum, Grapeland, Diboll, Ponta, Reklw, Trinity and Tyler were reportedly served.
“Once we realized they had sent us too many boxes, we called for reinforcements, organizers said. “Thank you to Amanda Collie from Hilltop Baptist Church, Robert Kalka for the Wells community, Velma Skinner for the Weeping Mary community and Kelly Jo Curry and Debra Sheppard Grimes from Campgrounds Baptist Church for helping us get the boxes to families in Alto and Wells.”
The organization appreciates the extended hours and hard work of all the volunteers that the extra food boxes and distribution required.
Regular monthly food distribution takes place 2-5:30 p.m. for Alto residents who meet eligibility requirements.
The Alto Food Pantry offers produce from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month with no registration requirements as this distribution is open to all.
Alto Food Pantry is a non-profit organization supported by The Chaparral Center’s thrift store and $400 a month in community support. The non-profit receives no government funding.
Physical donations to the Chaparral Center can dropped off in person at 176 W. San Antonio Street, Alto. Monetary donations will also be received, can be mailed to P.O. Box 174, Alto, Texas, 75925. or sent through paypal at paypal.com/biz/fund?id=HcQ4QVWKME3N8.
Donations are tax deductible.
The organization maintains separate Facebook pages for The Chaparral Center and Alto Food Pantry and can be reached at (936) 465-9797.
