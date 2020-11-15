The Alto Food Pantry is seeking assistance raising funds to help feed non-pantry clients with meat, dairy and other items during their next produce distribution day set from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
“I’d like to ensure that the non-registered households that come from near and far, from all over East Texas, have a little less food worry for Thanksgiving,” reads a statement on the organization’s Facebook page.
Produce distributions are open to all without registration requirement or address restrictions.
Donations will be used to purchase meat, staples and dairy.
Anyone wishing to contribute may do so in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at The Chaparral Center, located at 176 W. San Antonio Street, or by mail, The Chaparral Center, dba Alto Food Pantry, P.O. Box 174, Alto, TX 75925.
Online donations can be made through Paypal. A link is provided within the comments of the pinned post at the top of the Facebook page, Alto Food Pantry.
The organization is community funded and receives no government assistance. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, donations are tax deductible and receipts are provided upon request.
Food products will also be accepted, but arrangements need to be made.
To make such arrangements or for questions or information, call (936) 465-9797.
