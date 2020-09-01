The Alto Food Pantry will be distributing free grocery items on Wednesday at the Chaparral Center.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. free produce and free Borden's milk will be available to everyone.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 7:50 pm
Darlene Rosalie Jeter of Jacksonville went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on July 27, 2020, when she succumbed at Hospice in Burleson, Texas. Darleen was born on December 19, 1925, in Minnesota, to parents Edward Joseph Godfrey and Maud Matilda Brousseau. She survived nine…
