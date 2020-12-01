The Alto ISD has notified parents of high school students that the telephone lines for the high school are not working and could possibly be down the remainder of the week.
For general concerns and questions parents/guardians are asked to email the high school secretary shicks@alto.esc7.net. The email account will be checked frequently throughout the day.
In case of an emergency, please phone the Administrative Office (936) 858-7101.
