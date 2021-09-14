Alto High School announced the members of the homecoming court, including the nominees for Homecoming King and Queen.
The four vying for the honor of becoming Homecoming King are Angel Del Carmen, Jaydon Skinner, Jackson Howell and Logan Rogers.
The young women hoping to be named Homecoming Queen are Alex Bays, Katie Jones, Valentina Ramos-Rangel and Mya Tyra.
The Homecoming Duchesses are Z’Nyia Johnson, 9th, Bisleidy Castillo-Gaona, 10th. Camille Gresham, 11th; and Reanna Guinn, 12th grade.
The Alto Yellowjackets (0-1) will host the Winona Wildcats (1-2) homecoming game in a non-conference match Friday, Sept. 17.
