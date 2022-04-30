The Alto Independent School District called for a series of campus-wide meetings to discuss concerns being discussed within the community.
“There has been a lot of chatter in the community about concern for student safety, so we felt it was important to hold different campus meetings so parents could voice their concerns specific to each campus,” Superintendent Kelly West said. “I didn’t want to do it as one large district meeting to where one campus was overshadowed by another.”
The purpose of hosting the meetings was to allow the community to voice concerns, propose solutions and ideas and to work in partnership with the community as the district tries to solve some of the issues, West added.
Parents of middle school students met Tuesday, April 26, and elementary parents will meet Tuesday, May 3. High school parents and community members met with administration officials Thursday, April 28, with dozens in attendance.
A number of topics were addressed, including cell phone use, sexting, the consequences if a student is found vaping or using drugs, parking lot issues, bathroom conditions, staffing shortages and security in the new building.
The Alto school district has not only experienced the educational interruption and necessary adaptation caused by COVID-19, but has dealt with the destruction of facilities and ongoing construction.
“I think we are seeing behaviors consistent with the nation right now,” West said, referring specifically to COVID-19’s impact on schools. “We are doing our best to address them and really educating our staff on some mental health awareness.
“As a community, the kids are suffering, the teachers are suffering. It’s a lot on everyone,” West said.
It is hoped the move into the new building will solve some of the problems discussed, such as students in the parking lot during the school day, bathroom conditions and even vaping, as there are sensors in the bathroom that are connected to the hallway cameras which will record if a sensor goes off.
“At the end of the day, our community has done beautifully for three years now, getting to this home stretch. Not that we’re at a breaking point, but just that we are at a point where we’ve seen some behaviors and some stresses and they’ve come to a head and we want to make sure we work together to solve them.”
At the end of the forum, parents and community members were encouraged to fill out a volunteer form, which can be found online at www.alto.esc7.net under the Parents tab, and become involved on campus.
