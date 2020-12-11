Alto ISD has announced that all students will move to remote learning Monday, Dec. 14, until Friday, Dec. 18, the last day of classes prior to the Christmas break scheduled to begin Dec. 21.
This decision was made due to a rapid increase in the number of quarantined students and staff members, according to the notice posted on Facebook. A letter was to be sent home today with more details.
The notice also stated:
“Although the Cherokee County Department of Health feels that it is safe to continue on-campus learning, the district has made this decision out of an abundance of caution. We regret the short notice and inconvenience to families, but we feel strongly that this is the best course of action for the health and safety of our students, staff and community.”
