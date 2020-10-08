Alto ISD to end remote learning option on Oct. 16

ALTO — Remote learning will no longer be an option in the Alto Independent School District.
Superintendent Kelly West outline in a letter sent to parents on Thursday that as the first quarter comes to a close on Fri., Oct. 16, so will remote learning.
The letter stated that there are issues in compliance with attendance and participation among remote learners, which is “alarming” to district officials.
Specifically, 60% of remote learners, are currently failing at least one course.
According to the letter, 17% of Alto students are enrolled in remote learning.
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 19, all students will be required to report to school and participate in on-campus learning.
The exception to this rule is if a student has been medically excused by a doctor, the Cherokee County Health Department, or the school nurse.
The excuse must be in writing and presented to the school nurse.
Similar decisions have been made in the past few days by school districts in Whitehouse, Huntington and Wells.
