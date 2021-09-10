Alto ISD, a school district which has had to close campuses and cancel extra-curricular activities, announced updates and reminders regarding COVID-19 policies which are effective as of today.
“We are very encouraged today, as we are currently experiencing our third day of rising student attendance,” Superintendent Kelly West stated in a letter to AISD families Thursday. “Our hope is that this is a sign of good things to come!”
The notice indicated updates to the district’s COVID-19 policies, noting an amended Return to In-Person Instruction and continuity of Services plan has been posted to the district’s website, alto.esc7.net/parents/covid-19-updates, and should be referred to for all COVID-19 protocols.
It was also announced that visitors will no longer be allowed beyond campus offices, nor allowed to have lunch with students.
An email was also created for all COVID-related reporting and concerns, covid@alsto.esc7.net.
The letter also included the following health and wellness reminders for parents:
• A request for continued daily monitoring of students for COVID-19 symptoms before being sent to school;
• A recommendation to use facial coverings while inside school facilities or on buses; and
• A reminder that students who have tested positive and participate in athletics, band or cheer have additional UIL guidelines to follow which include obtaining a doctor’s clearance, different from the return to school doctor’s note, to return to their UIL event.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a quality education to all students while keeping health and safety our number one priority,” West stated.
“We are appreciative of the parents and community members that have reached out through the proper channels to express their concerns. We encourage anyone with questions and concerns to contact us. Our desire is to always provide transparency in our policies and procedures.”
