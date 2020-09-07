Alto juniors rein over Homecoming 2020

Cody Watson and Blair Low were crowned homecoming king and queen at Alto High School on Friday evening at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
The juniors were named during the coronation ceremony, which took place on the field prior to the start of the Yellowjackets' game against Timpson.
Other nominees for king were Kevin Blanton, freshman, Ciro Cruz, a junior and Vi'Dareous High, a senior.
Senior Jessica Cruz,sophomore Pressley Griffith, and freshman Aaliyah Gonzalez were also nominated for queen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.