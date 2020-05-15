Alto library to reopen on Saturday

The Stella Hill Memorial Library in Alto will reopen on Saturday, after being closed since mid-March in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
The library is located at 200 W. San Antonio St.
For more information phone (936) 858-4343
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Marshall Claude Gover Dec. 30, 1956 - May 10, 2019 Marshall was the youngest child of Walter L. and Helen Prestriedge Gover, Jacksonville natives. He was the grandson of M.O. and Minnie Mae Prestriedge and Henry and Velma Tanner Gover. He was born in Magnolia, Arkansas, and died of lung canc…
RUSK - Funeral Services for Iwannah Whitebird Jones, 57, of Bullard, will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 250 CR 2303, Rusk, under the direction of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, with Bro. Brad Turlington officiating. She passed away May 8, 2020, af…
Jesse Orval (J.O.) Crosby Jr. was born on January 28, 1926, to Hettye Agnes Crosby and Jesse Orval Crosby Sr. J.O. entered eternal life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Jacksonville at the age of 94. He grew up in Kountze, Texas, and was a scholar and athlete throughout his school days. He graduat…
