An Alto man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident that took place about 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, July, 12, on US 69, approximately six miles south of Jacksonville.
The deceased was identified as Derrell K. Bobbitt, 58, of Alto.
The preliminary investigators report states Bobbitt was driving his Buick LeSabre north in the outside lane of US 69 behind a GMC Sierra towing a trailer. In an attempt to change to the inside lane, at an unsafe speed, Bobbitt struck the back left of the towed trailer with the front right of his own vehicle. After striking the trailer, Bobbitt hit the cement divider with its front left and side, then traveled east across both lanes, hit the embankment and overturned.
Bobbitt was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Jacksonville where he was pronounced deceased.
There was no report of injury to the second driver.
