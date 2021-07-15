Alto news: Stella Hill Library gets a new sign

ALTO — The Stella Hill Memorial Library in Rusk received a sleek-new sign on its building front this week.
The library has been in business since the mid 1950s and is named after the Thursday Study Club's longtime president, Stella Hill.
The facility houses over 10,000 books and offers five computers for public use.
The Stella Hill Memorial Library features an online collection of historical photographs and digitized copies of the Alto Herald and Alto High School yearbooks.
The building contains a children's section, a dedicated area for teens, as well as an adult section.
The library is located at 200 W. San Antonio St.
Hours at the Stella Hill Memorial Library are: Tuesday, 2 to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.
