The Alto city council planned ahead for a purchase and adopted an order of general election when it met in regular monthly session on Monday, Jan. 25.
The purchase of a dump trailer was previously approved as part of the city budget. Although no specific dump trailer has been located to buy, the council authorized financing through Commercial Bank of Texas – Wells when such a trailer becomes available.
An item regarding the discussion of a five-year registration with System for Award Management in the amount of $2,995 was tabled. The price was due to a third-party involvement, but registration can be conducted directly with SAM free of cost. SAM is a government website which allows cities to register in order to be eligible to receive grants and other types of federal funding.
Another item on the agenda, for which no action was taken, was the possible incorporation of 18 acres of land belonging to Dewayne Bingham.
According to City Secretary April Comte, the purpose of placing the item on the agenda was to get the process started, just to see how the council felt about incorporating that inside the city limits.
This property is reportedly where Tractor Supply is located.
Council did adopt an order of General Election for May 1. Positions for election include two city council seats, elected at-large, and the position of mayor. In related business, the council approved two week days to be open 12 hours during early election voting. Those dates are Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
Also approved by council were:
• The 2021 holiday schedule;
• Accounts payable and financial for Nov. and Dec. of 2020;
• Departmental reports for Nov. and Dec. 2020;
• Meeting minutes from Nov. 16 and Dec. 1, 2020; and
• Adjustments made in Nov. and Dec. 2020.
During the public forum portion of the meeting, no resident spoke to the council, but council member Carey Palmer availed himself of the opportunity to express his condolences to the family of Rev. Herman Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.