One woman has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports.
At 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on US 69, approximately 4.8 south of Alto in Cherokee County.
The preliminary report by investigators indicates the driver of a 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling south on US 69 in the outside lane, changed lanes and struck the back of a trailer being towed by a 2018 Kenworth truck-tractor.
The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Rebecca Stone Indsey, 72, of Alto, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson and taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The driver of the Kenworth, identified as Edward Rhodes, 52, of Nacogdoches, was not injured in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation.
