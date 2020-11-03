Alto Rural Water Supply issues boil notice for large area

The Alto Rural Water Supply Corporation issued a boil notice on Tuesday that affects a large number of customers that live around the city.
Customers living west and south of Alto, as well as those residing north of Alto, up to FM 241 and those east of Alto up to FM 241 have been directed to boil water before drinking or using the water for cooking.
Information from the water supplier states that to ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water to be used for drinking, cooking, or for making ice, should be boiled and cooled before consuming.
Water should be brought to a vigorous, or rolling boil for at least two minutes.
For questions, or for more information call (936) 858-4648.
