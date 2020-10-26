Alto High School Director of Bands Timothy Ektefaei is pictured with the Alto Mean Sting Marching Machine seniors on Senior Night, Oct. 17.
Photo courtesy of Beverly Milner
Aaliyah Gonzalez and Forest Lindsey were recognized as the Alto Mean Sting Marching Band sweetheart and beau during a pre-game ceremony on Oct. 17 at Cam’Ron Matthews Field. Flowers were presented by Band Director Mr. Ektefaei (Mr. E).
Photo courtesy of Beverly Milner
Alto’s Mean Sting Marching Machine celebrates members
Photo courtesy of Beverly Milner
