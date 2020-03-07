ALTO – One year since the touch-down of tornadoes in Alto that destroyed areas of the local school district, plans are well underway to begin construction of a new high school and gymnasium for Alto ISD.
Soon after, trustees unanimously approved the sale of bonds, “the bonds were awarded to The Baker Group on Feb. 18 – their bid package had the lowest interest rate of the bids that were submitted,” said AISD Superintendent Kelly West. “The district financed a 20 year debt for two-percent interest – our financial advisors said this was the lowest interest rates they had seen in their careers, and were thrilled that the district received such a
wonderful rate.”
Funds will be delivered to the district in mid-March, she added.
While district officials, looking at future needs, realized they would need to address the replacement of aging buildings sometime in the not-too-distant future, that need became immediate on April 13, 2019, when – within a span of a few hours – three separate tornadoes touched down in Alto. According to the National Weather Service, they were rated as EF-2 and EF-3 events.
In November, local residents voted 408 to 212 in favor of a proposed $10.5 million bond package that would fund the construction of a new high school and gymnasium, as well as improve other parts of the property and provide school buses.
West said funds will be delivered to the district in mid-March, and final project designs are in the works.
Demolition of damaged sites is slated for May, with construction to begin soon after. Estimated completion of the complex is scheduled for August 2021, coinciding with the beginning of a new school year.
During the meantime, district officials “have been busy selecting our construction managers, completing topographical surveys, and meeting with our architects. During those meetings, it became evident that a few changes would need to be made to our original design,” West announced on the district's Facebook Page.
“Changes were based on several things: Our strict timeline for completion of the project, drainage concerns working around our existing structures and the safety of the students next year during construction,” according to the post.
The revised design includes “a complete renovation band hall and math wing classrooms; covered walkways will be constructed helping our students transition safely to and from the cafeteria, gymnasium and band hall,” the post noted.
Goodwin Lasiter Strong was chosen as the project's architect, while construction managers are with the firm Berry Construction, West said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.