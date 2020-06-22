Alto: Stella Hill Library offering summer reading program

ALTO — “Camp Read A Lot”, a summer reading program, is taking place through July 30 at the Stella Hill Library in Alto.
Boys and girls ages 5-12 are eligible to take part in the program.
Each reader who completes eight or more books will earn a gift pack and will be entered in a drawing for more prizes.
In addition, those reading at least eight books will be able to add their name to the “Reading Hall of Fame.”
Reading sheets are available from any librarian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.