Alto to conduct in-person graduation on May 29

The Alto High School Class of 2020 is scheduled to receive its diplomas at 8 p.m. on May 29 at Cam'Ron Matthews Field.
Gates will be open between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the district will be implementing some precautions for the safety of its students and staff members, as well as the general public. These measures are in accordance with recommendations issued by the Texas Education Agency last week.
Each graduate will have seven tickets to distribute to family and friends.
Those attending the ceremony must have a ticket to enter the complex.
There will be assigned seating on both sides of the football field for guests.
An Alto Independent School District Health Screening form must be filled out by everyone in attendance (participants and attendees). The form is available on the AISD website, at the Alto ISD Administration Building, and it will be sent to all graduates. No forms will be available at graduation.
The Health Screening form must be presented when entering the gates on graduation night.
Other measures that will be in place include all AISD staff members and attendees to wear masks or face coverings at all times, and there will be no public restrooms made available.
Parking for attendees will be in the back of the Alto Elementary parking lot only. A ticket to graduation must be presented to be able to enter the lot.
AISD does not require student participation in graduation.
