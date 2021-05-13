Alto valedictorian Jaycie Richardson follows in footsteps of grandmother

ALTO — When Jaycie Richardson takes the stage as Alto High School's valedictorian on Friday evening she probably will be gleaming a little bit brighter inside than that of the typical senior with the highest grade point average.
And that is because 59 years ago her grandmother, Gayla McGaughey Bice, earned the honor of being the valedictorian of her graduating class at Alto High School.
“It feels a little surreal to have actually made it to this point in my life and sharing this experience with my grandma is pretty amazing,” Richardson said. “I've always been very close with my grandma, and knowing that I managed to do something like her, just strengthens that bond.”
Richardson said that her family has never pushed her toward being valedictorian.
“I've never felt any pressure from my family to be first,” she said. “Even with my grandma being valedictorian, they assured me that all I needed to do was my best, and that they would be completely happy with it, no matter what the grade was.”
When Richardson's family learned that she had earned valedictorian, they were filled with a sense of pride.
“The look on their faces when they found out that I would be valedictorian was enough,” Richardson said. “But since then, my parents have been telling everyone they know.”
Richardson plans on attending Angelina College in Lufkin to earn an associate's degree in sonography.
After earning her degree, Richardson would like to work in a hospital before eventually getting a job in a private obstetrician-gynecologist clinic.
A sidenote: Gayla McGaughey Bice's grandfather, Charlie McGaughey, and country-western artist Neal McCoy's grandfather, Ben McGaughey, were brothers.
