Always A1 Beauty School hosted a grand opening Friday, July 1. The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new member with a ribbon-cutting at the open house event.
Always A1 Beauty School is owned by Alex Smith, who has stated on social media that customer service and hair are her passion.
The Always A1 Beauty School offers classes for future barbers, cosmetologists, estheticians and nail technicians. A link to an application is available on the Always A1 Beauty School Facebook page.
For more information about the school, call 214-415-4537.
