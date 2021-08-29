Aly Bee’s owner Allysa Walley celebrated her second store location at 109 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville on Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, cocktails and charcuterie and even giveaways were all a part of the day’s festivities.
Aly Bee’s, originally established in Rusk in Aug. 2017, moved into a newly built site earlier this year. The new building, located at 520 S. Dickinson, provided much needed work space and storage space. The shop in Jacksonville, which once housed Tigerlillies, becomes the second business site for Walley.
The location in downtown Jacksonville was not a planned expansion, but the opportunity presented itself, according to Walley.
“It’s been nerve-wracking,” Walley said. “It’s been a big change having to run two stores and taking on a lot more employees. A year ago today I only had one. Now I have seven. It’s a big change, but it’s been really fun.”
Floral arrangements and hand-crafted soaps can be obtained from both locations, though there are a few differences between the stores. The Rusk store provides custom embroidery, whereas the staff at the Jacksonville location can create custom charcuterie, depending on customer preferences and the number of people being served.
Wally said the reception in Jacksonville has been good.
“The previous owner has been very helpful. The transition was super easy,” Walley said. “Everyone in the community has been very supportive.”
Aly Bee’s in Rusk can be reached by phone at 903-683-2337 and the Jacksonville store can be reached at 903-586-9101.
The website for Aly Bees in Rusk is alybees.com. The Jacksonville location can be found by searching for Tigerlillies-Aly Bee’s Florist. The business can also be found on social media.
